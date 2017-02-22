 'This is about love, we need people that love the U.S and won't harm us'- Donald Trump on his Immigration ban | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

'This is about love, we need people that love the U.S and won't harm us'- Donald Trump on his Immigration ban

U.S President, Donald Trump has dished out his common rhetoric that the reason for his immigration ban, which has been temporarily halted by three Federal judges, is to allow only 'lovers of America' into the country and stop people that have bad plans for America from entering into the country.

Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from 7 Muslim dominated countries and complete ban of refugees from Syria has been met with widespread criticism, with many saying it is against the values of America, while several sports, entertainment and social organizations have been left confused by the ban.
 

Trump's administration plans to release new Executive Immigration laws as early as Wednesday that won't be able to be halted by the legal system, and Trump has now revealed the true reason for the ban.

Trump said he was focused on safety, and love.

"We have to have a safe country," he said to NBC News after visiting National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

 "We have to let people come in that are going to love the country. This is about love. This building is about love. And we have to have people come in that are going to love the country, not people that are gonna harm the country."
