This guy is doing too much! Lol. Donald Trump changes Black History Month to African American History Month

Every U.S. president since 1976 had designated February as Black History Month ...but uncle Trump has changed it to National African American History month. Below is how TMZ reported it
A senior administration official tells TMZ, after meeting with
African American leaders, he believed the consensus was that the term
"black" is outdated, and the more appropriate way to refer to the
community is "African American."
The official added, Trump was mindful of the new addition to the
Smithsonian ... the National Museum of African American History and
Culture.
No comments:
Post a Comment