 This comparison of how the Nigerian Naira measures against other currencies is sad! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

This comparison of how the Nigerian Naira measures against other currencies is sad!

This is being shared on Twitter...quite pitiful...
Posted by at 2/08/2017 09:27:00 am

5 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

It's will get better soon,if not for the mismanagement of the past administration Nigeria currency won't be going to this level,but I strongly believe this Change administration will Change Nigeria for good that will last longer than expected.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

8 February 2017 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

CFA Franc also 1 CFA = N7.70. its crazy

8 February 2017 at 09:34
Anonymous said...

The only agenda Buhari has in his mind to be Nigeria's president is to Islamize Nigeria and terrorise Christians. And some imbeciles like bonario are still supporting him.

8 February 2017 at 09:34
Anonymous said...

The only agenda Buhari has in his mind to be Nigeria's president is to Islamize Nigeria and terrorise Christians. And some imbeciles like bonario are still supporting him.

8 February 2017 at 09:34
Babyoku Oku said...

Fhuccck u aboki,u kept on defending this illiterate buhari, i feel like confronting u physically....

8 February 2017 at 09:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts