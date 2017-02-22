 'They're old scenes from the 2003 video' -Kim Kardashian West slams reports she's done a second sex tape | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

'They're old scenes from the 2003 video' -Kim Kardashian West slams reports she's done a second sex tape

Reality TV star, wife and mother of two, Kim Kardashian has moved to distance herself from reports making the rounds that racy scenes from a newly released footage are scenes from a new sex tape .
In the new footage a woman that looks like Kim can be seen in a racy bra showing off her cleavage to a man who is behind the camera.

 
Kim has now revealed through her representatives that the footage is from her sex tape with Ray J in 2003, which was distributed by Adult film company, Vivid, and shot her into limelight.
Kim's reps told Mail Online: “It’s not new – it’s the same old sex tape.

Rapper, Kanye West’s wife has previously revealed the sex tape was her biggest regret in an interview with Love Magazine:
 “If I do have one regret in life that’s it.”
And she also told Television host Oprah Winfrey:
“I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”
Posted by at 2/22/2017 04:06:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts