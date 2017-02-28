'They were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together' - Donald Trump speaks on Oscar 2017 Blunder

President Donald Trump has finally spoken about the Oscar 2017' best picture mix-up on what he said was Hollywood's misguided focus on politics.
In an interview with Breitbart News, he said "They were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars."
He also added that there was something "very special" missing from the evening, and the mix-up was a "sad" way to end the annual event.
LOL
Long live LIB
Trump again
Lib addict#just passing#
