They said I'd never run again - P Diddy shares hospital photos from 3rd surgery in 1 year

47 year-old rapper, Sean Combs 'P Diddy' suffered a bad fall through a hole on stage when he performed at Bad Boys reunion at the BET Awards back 2015. Since then, he has been suffering from medical troubles. Now three knee surgeries later, Diddy says he's ready to come-back. He shared photos from his hospital bed saying:
'Just had my final knee surgery. They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL!'
