'They lied, we left 641 cars' - Former Government replies President Akufo Addo over 200 missing state cars in Ghana

On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the present administration of President Akufo Addo said over 200 official cars were missing from the garage in the government flagstaff House.
According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arthin, he said the missing state cars is forcing President Akufo to drive his own private vehicle for official duties. Read hereIn a statement released Thursday, February 9, 2017, the former deputy chief of staff, Johnny Osei Kofi denied the report, saying the previous administration led by John Mahama left behind a total of 641 vehicles.
‘The claims of Eugene Arhin are false, baseless without merit. They represent a continuation of the distortions and bad faith that have characterised the conduct of the NPP side of the Transition team.'
He also listed a total of 641 vehicles which he claimed were captured in the handing over notes.
The breakdown of the vehicles are indicated in the table below:
1 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER V8 142
2 TOYOTA HILUX 8
3 TOYOTA HIACE 3
4 TOYOTA AVALON 33
5 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2
6 TOYOTA COROLLA 58
7 TOYOTA AVENSIS 55
8 TOYOTA CAMRY 75
9 TOYOTA HYUNDAI i10 52
10 NISSAN TEANA 5
11 MAHINDRA 4
12 TOYOTA PRADO 54
13 NISSAN PATROL 7
14 NISSAN NAVARA 6
15 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER (LX) 24
16 HONDA MOTOR BYKES 4
17 NISSAN SENTRA 17
18 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 7
19 NISSAN SUNNY 4
20 HYUNDAI ACCENT 8
21 FORD/PASSAT 6
22 CHRYSLER 15
23 MERCEDES BENZ 2
24 HYUNDAI 4
25 BMW 12
26 IVECO 10
27 MITSUBISHI PAJERO 2
TOTAL 641
No comments:
Post a Comment