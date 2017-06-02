These desperate girlfriends are running out of patience waiting for their boyfriends to propose

Long suffering girlfriends took to secret sharing site, Whisper, to bare their frustration at their boyfriends who are stalling on marriage. They are eager to upgrade their status from 'girlfriend' to 'wife' and their patience is wearing thin.
One says she has been with her beau for five whole years yet he hasn't even hinted at marriage while another has given her man an ultimatum.
Ladies how long can you stay with a man before you expect him to walk you down the aisle?
