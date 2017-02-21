 There's a fake news site where Americans live in an alternate reality and pretend Hillary Clinton is president | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

There's a fake news site where Americans live in an alternate reality and pretend Hillary Clinton is president

Americans who are unhappy that Trump is the president of the United States have created a refuge for themselves, a place where they can go to pretend that Hillary Clinton is the President, Tim Kaine is the Vice President, and everything is as they want it to be.

At hillarybeattrump.org, Hillary Rodham Clinton is referred to as the President of the United States and the catchphrase for the website is; News from the real America, where the majority rules.


The satirical news site is dedicated to covering stories that take jabs at President Donald Trump, his Vice Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin and a few others.

'Kylie Jenner to major in gender studies at Wellesley', 'Mike Pence’s latest hobby: Gardening with Grindr matches' are just a few of the news headlines on the fake news site.
Posted by at 2/21/2017 10:16:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts