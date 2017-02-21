There's a fake news site where Americans live in an alternate reality and pretend Hillary Clinton is president

Americans who are unhappy that Trump is the president of the United
States have created a refuge for themselves, a place where they can go
to pretend that Hillary Clinton is the President, Tim Kaine is the
Vice President, and everything is as they want it to be.
At hillarybeattrump.org, Hillary Rodham Clinton is referred to as the
President of the United States and the catchphrase for the website is;
News from the real America, where the majority rules.
The satirical news site is dedicated to covering stories that take
jabs at President Donald Trump, his Vice Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin
and a few others.
'Kylie Jenner to major in gender studies at Wellesley', 'Mike Pence’s
latest hobby: Gardening with Grindr matches' are just a few of the
news headlines on the fake news site.
