 There's a budget of ₦40m to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

There's a budget of ₦40m to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa?

As Tweeted by Senator Ben Bruce...
Posted by at 2/17/2017 11:59:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Games are ready if you do punt.
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 08033632664
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed

17 February 2017 at 12:01
Anonymous said...

You are very correct!But what are you doing about the jumbo pay you people take home?!!!#CommonSense

17 February 2017 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

You are very correct!But what are you doing about the jumbo pay you people take home?!!!#CommonSense

17 February 2017 at 12:14
osondu arinze said...

chisos!!! government of deceit Haypheecee

17 February 2017 at 12:19
kcplanet2 Official said...

This Ass holes don't av conscience..wickedness

17 February 2017 at 12:31

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts