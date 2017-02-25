"There are better men to die for and better men to live for" - Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, whose marriage to Olakunle Churchill recently crashed based on allegations of infidelity and domestic violence, stated via social media today that there are better men to die or live for, when some fans wrote on her page that they hoped she wasn't suicidal...
7 comments:
First of all NO MAN is worth dying for if it ain't your blood. You'll go and die for an ordinary man, he'll wife up a different b in a second.
Thank goodness her eyes are opened. Leave us alone. It's not by force to be married to a woman.
If he is tired of you, leave him alone and give someone else your drama.
I know if Churchill writes a Tell-all, you'll probably commit suicide for all the dirty things about you he'll expose.
Stop acting like the victim and leave the man alone. No be force to marry Tonto or any woman at that.
Okay o
...merited happiness
lol every year one celeb marriage will be the talk of the town
After posting fake gift items...chia thank God I did not fight my hubby oh! Chia fake life... Fake love...fake smile... Fake praises... Fake mother hood... Everything fake lia Mohammed.....
what ever rock ur boot jare ! #enjoyurself
what ever rock ur boot jare ! #enjoyurself
Post a Comment