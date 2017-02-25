 "There are better men to die for and better men to live for" - Tonto Dikeh | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

"There are better men to die for and better men to live for" - Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, whose marriage to Olakunle Churchill recently crashed based on allegations of infidelity and domestic violence, stated via social media today that there are better men to die or live for, when some fans wrote on her page that they hoped she wasn't suicidal...
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

First of all NO MAN is worth dying for if it ain't your blood. You'll go and die for an ordinary man, he'll wife up a different b in a second.

25 February 2017 at 11:33
Anonymous said...

Thank goodness her eyes are opened. Leave us alone. It's not by force to be married to a woman.

If he is tired of you, leave him alone and give someone else your drama.

I know if Churchill writes a Tell-all, you'll probably commit suicide for all the dirty things about you he'll expose.

Stop acting like the victim and leave the man alone. No be force to marry Tonto or any woman at that.

25 February 2017 at 11:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay o


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 11:44
osondu arinze said...

lol every year one celeb marriage will be the talk of the town

25 February 2017 at 11:48
judith umeh said...

After posting fake gift items...chia thank God I did not fight my hubby oh! Chia fake life... Fake love...fake smile... Fake praises... Fake mother hood... Everything fake lia Mohammed.....

25 February 2017 at 11:50
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

what ever rock ur boot jare ! #enjoyurself

25 February 2017 at 12:02
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

