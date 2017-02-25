This is the first transgender doll on the market, and guess what?! It's ME!!!😱😍 @tonnerdoll did a great job of creating this beautiful item! It will be available in July, and I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people💗 For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first "transgender" doll because it's based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that's exactly what I am: a regular girl!💖
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 25 February 2017
The world’s first transgender doll for children is finally here (photo)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/25/2017 11:17:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
FULL ALBUM: Future – HNDRXX (Hendrixx)
The problem we humans hv is not that one or 2 persons are gay n all of that.. We get it,buh must u mk us like the wrong uv choosen 4 urslf? Haa! Do u n hide what u knw is naturally wrong,dnt force it on every other person n claim ur being discriminated on,fuck u.. Goodluck 2 the freaks that buy all these
WTF!!
Delibrately poisoning the minds of innocent lil kids.
Well, this kind of fuckery is expected which is a Direct consequences of Barack Obama's Queer policies.
Sad.
Hmmm
...merited happiness
Post a Comment