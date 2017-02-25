 The world’s first transgender doll for children is finally here (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

The world’s first transgender doll for children is finally here (photo)

The world's first transgender doll was released this month by New York based doll company, Tonner Doll. The doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the 16-year-old transgender teenager who has identified as female since she was just a toddler (pictured right - she's a YouTube personality, spokesmodel, TV personality and LGBTQ rights activist). Sharing a photo of the doll, Jazz wrote;



This is the first transgender doll on the market, and guess what?! It's ME!!!😱😍 @tonnerdoll did a great job of creating this beautiful item! It will be available in July, and I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people💗 For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first "transgender" doll because it's based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that's exactly what I am: a regular girl!💖
Anonymous said...

25 February 2017 at 11:23
Anonymous said...

The problem we humans hv is not that one or 2 persons are gay n all of that.. We get it,buh must u mk us like the wrong uv choosen 4 urslf? Haa! Do u n hide what u knw is naturally wrong,dnt force it on every other person n claim ur being discriminated on,fuck u.. Goodluck 2 the freaks that buy all these

25 February 2017 at 11:27
RareSpecie Z said...

WTF!!
Delibrately poisoning the minds of innocent lil kids.

Well, this kind of fuckery is expected which is a Direct consequences of Barack Obama's Queer policies.
Sad.

25 February 2017 at 11:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 11:48

Post a Comment

