The supposed reason Scott Disick left Costa Rica to go and 'cheat' on Kourtney Kardashian

After photos of Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy, Scott Disick,
frolicking and kissing 2 different girls few days after spending time
with Kourtney and their 3 children, hit the Internet, people took to his
page to slam him for constantly hurting her. TMZ is now claiming that
Scott had a serious argument with Kris Jenner and Kim K before he left
their family vacation in Costa Rica.
"Turns out, there's a good
reason Scott Disick's been partying in Miami the past couple days ...
he pissed off the Kardashians. Sources close to Scott tell us ...
he
secretly flew a girl to Costa Rica -- where the Kardashians were filming
their show -- and put her up at a hotel where the crew was staying.
It's pretty clear ... the Kardashians didn't want an interloper while
they filmed, so Scott tried to keep it on the QT.
"We're told
someone from the crew ratted Scott out, telling Kris and Kim about
Scott's muse. Our sources say Kim and Kris had a ferocious argument with
Scott. It had nothing to do with Kourtney ... that relationship has
been over for a long time. They felt it was disruptive and
disrespectful.
"Scott didn't see it their way and bolted to
Miami. It's unclear what happened to the girl, but days later he was
with another chick ... and the next day still another.
Scott, we're told, is more than happy hanging in Miami ... way happier than shooting the show."
3 comments:
Their cup of burukutu,mbok!
Their cup of burukutu,mbok!
They shod leave Scott alone haba. Is it by force to follow come the vacation jst bcos his by forced kids r there? Kourtney has recked d guy in his youthful days. So let him catch his groove.na so dem go dey use family trap person. Scott I aware of d kadarshian causes on d men and h is fighting hard to remove himself. Period
Post a Comment