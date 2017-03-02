The Snipographer

Childhood
Tolu was born and raised in the United Kingdom. At school he played several sports including cricket, football, hockey, athletics and rugby.
Education
After O'levels in England, he moved to Miami to study Business Finance at the University of Miami, where he continued playing rugby and American football. His risky adventure began when he bought his first car, a Mazda RX-7; stunt driving immediately became a hobby. "The exciting part was being chased by cops and not getting caught" – Tolu TJ, as he is fondly called, moved back to Nigeria in 1995, and got married to Tina in the year 2000. They have five children.
The Journey to Photography
As a great rugby fan of the New
Zealand All Blacks, I seized the opportunity of going to watch the 2011 Rugby World Cup hosted in Auckland. That was where my passion for photography developed. Before going I bought a camera and went for a week professional course. When I got back from NZ, I bought a better camera, and went for a more advanced course. I did this until I got to the level of owning Canon's flagship camera the 1Dx series. So, now when I travel to the UK, I take courses to just brush up 'capturing images.'
In 2015, I decided to take on the Presidential Campaign Photography with both APC and PDP campaign trail, but I only got positive response from APC, so I stuck to them. I opened a Facebook page – “HYPERLINK.”
https://www.facebook.com/Nigeria-Elections-in-Pictures-344741362385014/
To my pleasant surprise, the page grew to almost 100,000 followers within two weeks. This was a great opportunity for people who did not get the chance to witness the events, to follow on FB; my followers were from all over the world.
In fact, it was from here that CNN wrote to me and asked to me to send them some pictures of the elections, which they used. I also had someone from their UK bureau come to Lagos, and I assisted in a story they came to cover on the “Free Readers Association.”
After the elections, I exhibited some of the photos at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. This five-day event was declared open by the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari who recognized my efforts for going round the country to cover the campaign from my own finances. She also advised me to train our youth in this field as an avenue to create jobs/businesses for them. This was very fulfilling for me. I enjoy taking photos in church and I have been invited to churches in Abuja, Lagos, and Calabar for photography.
I have also covered Weddings occasions in the UK and Nigeria as well. My wedding albums are the best in the world; and have brought high demand for me, such that I decided to turn this passion into a commercial venture. With five children to take care of and a beautiful wife, I have since dropped my car stunt hobby to photography.
My company, The Snipographer, coined out of Sniper and Photography makes my images unique; you are just not aware when the pictures are being taken, it's a sniper legacy. I believe that such captures are the best as it reflects your true self/image.
The Snipographer
Jabi
FCT, Nigeria
Contacts: +234 (0)81 7268 5720 | +234(0)81 7268 5748
Email: admin@thesnipographer.com
Website: www.thesnipographer.com
Works of the Snipographer
Watch Tolu Jinadu’s car stunt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGC79K5HjWk&feature=player_embedded
2 comments:
Nice and welcome initiative.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment