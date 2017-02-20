 The resemblance between Churchill and his son Andre is uncanny | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

The resemblance between Churchill and his son Andre is uncanny

I know sons are supposed to look like their fathers but Churchill vomited his son with Tonto, Andre
Posted by at 2/20/2017 09:15:00 am

19 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

lol @vomited...he is a replica of his dad

20 February 2017 at 09:23
Truthurts said...

Linda I know sons look like their mothers n daughters like their father. Whatever sha.....the boy is d fathers carbon copy.

20 February 2017 at 09:24
OSINANL said...

SEEN...

20 February 2017 at 09:24
Lee said...

First, 'uncanny' is quite negative. Second, who else should a child look like?
Linda Ikeji,I finally see why people say hurtful things to you.

20 February 2017 at 09:25
Anonymous said...

Sons look like their mothers but this one is a complete opp. My son looks like me oo and the father doesn't like tht, now we're expecting a girl and he's busy saying I know my lil girl will look like me....hahahahahaha

20 February 2017 at 09:30
ADEWUSI FISAYO said...

Noted

20 February 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

Oya start saying yo own hurtful things na since uv seen why people do that...

20 February 2017 at 09:41
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

the resemblance no be small, how i wish Tonto can just go back to her husband, no marriage is perfect she shld try and stay in that marriage i beg.

20 February 2017 at 09:46
Anonymous said...

Don't mind her.I don't know why she hates tonto?old mama Linda!!!

20 February 2017 at 09:47
Anonymous said...

Linda uncanny? Haba. Please I beg u, leave people family alone. Every marriage is peculiar. Let d boys parents sort out dere issues in peace.

20 February 2017 at 09:47
Vina Saviour said...

It's blood

20 February 2017 at 09:49
Omotara Tiwatope said...

Aproko linda,Leave dis pple mata already na,u luk into dem mata soo teyy u see d resemblance,evn had to share wit us..o gaa oo*in bisola's voice #bbn 😁

20 February 2017 at 09:54
olasunbo kadri said...

D resemblance is too much

20 February 2017 at 09:59
GALORE said...

Because of this resemblance... @Churchill do the needful Ans make your wife happy


Though Na Karma dey dance Etighi for @Tonto life


Next person is @Mercy Johnson... .her husband even became more handicap since they married.. .he has no other work other than to Fuck and produce children. ...Whilw @Mercy do all the job 100 percent of providing for the home.. and you don't expect her to fuck another man that will give her money? ..how much is she taking in Nollywood?




@Galore

20 February 2017 at 10:02
dj banti said...

No b he pikin

20 February 2017 at 10:09
Amy said...

U are unbelievable Lee. Go ahead n say urs. She is just doing her job, try to find out what makes every news story appealing n attractive,then u won't be sounding this way.

20 February 2017 at 10:11
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Atleast Tonto didnt cheat on him. I think that is her greatest achievement....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 February 2017 at 10:11
