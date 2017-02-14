'The powers of the president will not be questioned'- Donald Trump's top man says White House is ‘considering all options’ to impose ‘Muslim travel ban’

Donald Trump's chief speech writer and Senior White House Adviser,
Stephen Miller, says the appeal court has overstepped its authority
by halting Donald Trump's immigration ban, adding the powers of Trump as
President must be “confirmed”, and Trump's administration will do
everything within it's power to ensure the ban is upheld one way or the
other.
Three Judges have blocked
Trump's ban banning immigrants from 7 Muslim dominated countries while
an appeal by Trump's government to lift the ban was denied by an appeal
court last week, but Miller, 31, one of Trump's trusted team member and
the main person behind Trump's immigration ban says the court system
should not be able to question the president's powers especially since
Trump's aim is to help protect the U.S.
Miller speaking to Fox News, said: “The three judges made a broad, over-reaching statement.
“The president’s powers here are beyond question. … Something good is going to come out of this.
“The powers of the president will be confirmed.”
'The laws were also reviewed by lawyers and federal agency officials.'
“We have a judiciary that has taken far too much power and become in many cases a supreme branch of government.
“Our
opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we begin to
take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our
country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”
