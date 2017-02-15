The Political Struggle That Music Gave Us

The voice of music should be the voice of God. The voice of the people should be the power of music. A combination of these two should be the nightmare of our incompetent, greedy and fumbling politicians.
So why is no politician shaking to the power of our music? Why is Aso Rock not in a panicked scramble to entertain the frustration of the people?
The reason is that for a very long time our music fell off the map when it comes to political activism. For a very long time musicians engaged in the type of music Fela played before his political and creative maturity. Read the rest on Linda Ikeji Music
