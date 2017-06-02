The perfect gift that is blowing the minds of lovers across Nigeria. A chance to get yours

I have to tell you, this gift literarily blows people’s mind. Don’t take my word for it, read one of the testimonials of our client:
"It's been almost a year since I received this love letter gift surprisingly in my office. Opening it and seeing memories of myself and the one I love the most made my heart melt.
Amidst the hectic work that day I kept stealing glances at the gift and I couldn't help but smile. Technology may have taken over but trust me there's a joy that comes seeing a hard copy love letter creatively personalized just for you from the one you love. Thank you @lovelettergift for this brilliant initiative."
-Kate E.
The truth is that you will not see any other gift that will create this love effect anywhere else in Nigeria.
Peter’s wife was so excited when he gave her. He says:
"My wife didn't stop kissing and smooching me when she received and read through the Lovelettergift I made for her. She kept saying 'Thank you, thank you...'. I never knew Lovelettergift was this magical in its effect. I strongly encourage every husband to make their wife a Lovelettergift. It will touch your wife in places you can't even imagine. I can't wait to do the next one for her! Well done Lovelettergift!"
- Peter O.
(These were the exact words of the clients, no additions, exaggerations or embellishments,)
You might ask; What is a LoveLetterGift?
It is a customized book that has the pictures of that special someone (your boyfriend or girlfriend, fiancé, husband or wife, whoever you want to give) within it. You will also write your words on how they make you feel and the reasons you love them.
In short:
The LoveLetterGift is a combination of your words, you & your loved one's pictures, & shared memories that will definitely create a love effect that no other gift can! All you have to
do is to send in your pictures and your words and we will create that awesome experience for you.
If you do not have the time or know the words to write, not to worry….We have you covered. We have expert writers that will be of assistance for a token.
How to order The LoveLetterGift
You can order the LoveLetterGift in 4 easy steps:
1. Go to www.lovelettergift.com.ng and click on ORDER NOW! On any package of interest
2. Follow the prompts to fill all necessary questions
3. Make payment either paying online or transfer to the account
4. Sit back and wait for delivery
LLG is easy, fill in a few answers, submit best pictures and wait for delivery. Or better still, our writers can help you if you find it difficult penning your words.
This means that the basic package of just the LoveletterGift will cost N 7,000
A LoveletterGift with accessories (chocolates for men ordering for their ladies and male accessories for ladies ordering for their guys) costs N10,000
CLICK HERE TO SEE A SAMPLE
For any enquires or if you want to order through WhatsApp, you can reach my team on the following
Lauren: 08165674388
David: 08100566126
Bolaji: 08052071176
Free Delivery within Lagos and extra delivery costs apply outside Lagos
We are delivering the LoveLetterGift this season on the 12th, 13th and 14th of February so kindly let us know which one of these days will be suitable for you.
The LoveLetterGift is an awesome gift you can use to wow your loved one this Valentine and any other special occasion; birthdays, anniversaries, wedding proposals, or just because you want to show that you really care.
