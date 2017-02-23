The more than successful Valentine show of TWO

The show started with a local band that treated the audience to traditional music we seldom hear every day. It was a breath of fresh air from the regular music. The receptive audience were taken back to the days when they were young and played outside with other children singing cultural songs.
Another highlight of the night was the DeJaVu band who took the audience on a journey with the rendition of popular hit singles from both Nigerian and international stars. Songs from Flavour and 2face Idibia got the audience grooving on their seats. One of the guests took the microphone to join in the singing, to the applause of the audience.
The TWO Valentine Special show was a mixture of the young and the old. The hall was filled with married couples who had been married for many years. Notable to mention are the couples who have been married for 19 years, 40 years and the special couple who have been married for 55 years. The audience gave them a standing ovation as soon as the MC announced their names and called them to the front for a special game. The young couples were also ably represented at the show.
The musical couple, Tunde and WunmiObe did not come out to perform until we saw a dance group serenade the crowd with amazing dance steps. They led other couples to the centre stage for a choreographed dance; it was eclectic, adoring, exciting and entertaining. Everyone was involved and carried along.
It was time for the main performance of the night and the grand entrance of the legendary musical couple, Tunde and WunmiObe. The event had reached its climax; the audience were not just excited, they were ecstatic. TWO started with their prayer song before serenading the audience with their old hits and songs from their new album. They performed songs like, Fine Bara, Wedding Day, Mogbomoya, and a host of others from their repertoire of songs.
The amazing DJ JimmyJatt was not found wanting. He closed the show by taking the audience on a journey to classical tunes that got the couples grooving on the open dance floor. TWO were graceful enough to join other couples on the dance floor as they all grooved to the sound from DJ Jimmy Jatt’s wheel of steel.
The Valentine show can only be described as successful as members of the audience refused to leave the hall. Instead they stayed back, moved to the dance floor and grooved to the sound from DJ Jimmy Jatt’s sound.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment