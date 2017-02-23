 The Lord is against Buhari and it is time for him and his evil party to go- FFK | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

The Lord is against Buhari and it is time for him and his evil party to go- FFK

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the lord is against President Buhari and his party and they must go. He said this in a post he shared on his Facebook wall. Read below...
"Buhari was military Head of state for only 20 months (31st Dec 1983 - 27th August 1985) after which he was overthrown. 30 years later in 2015 he was "elected" civilian President. Again he ruled for another 20 months (29th May 2015 - 19th January 2017) fell gravely ill and went to the United Kingdom on indefinite medical leave.
Is God not trying to tell him something? Is this not the finger of God? Does the killing, locking up, humiliation and persecution of innocent souls and the sadistic destruction of the lives and families of others not come with a heavy price? The truth is that the Lord of Hosts does not lie and neither does He repent. He is faithful and true and He ALWAYS honors His word. The bottom line is this: the Lord is against Buhari and it is time for him and his evil party to go. Our country needs deliverance from the "broomstick" and "chanji" spirit of the APC and in 2019 we are not going to have an election in this nation but an exorcism. In normal countries only witches and wizards fly around on broomsticks chanting "change" but in Nigeria our APC government has dedicated our nation to them. Yet the truth is that even if they have one million warlocks, witches, dark angels, sorcerers, witchdoctors, marabouts, pagans priests and Ali Modu Sheriffs working for them together with the army, the navy, the police, the EFCC, the DSS, Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah and the Fulaniy militias and herdsmen, one way or the other, by 2019 at the latest they will leave power. God wills it and so it shall be".
11 comments:

Anonymous said...

Ahahahahahahahaha, dis man wan burst my bele wit laff 4 here

23 February 2017 at 08:59
glowy shoe said...

Politics politics its sure a dirty game.. We are watching to see as the drama unfolds

23 February 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

Amen... BAM 💥 UR HEAD DEY DEA

23 February 2017 at 09:01
Anonymous said...

This lunatic should stop using God's name as if he is a christian ....keep screwing igbo ladies out of wedlock....you and Buhgari i dont know who the Lord is really against ...

23 February 2017 at 09:08
Omobola Adekitan said...

23 February 2017 at 09:13
oneman said...

AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!!
AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!!
AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!!
AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!! AMEN!!!!!

23 February 2017 at 09:14
oneman said...

23 February 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

You FFK are just a moron

23 February 2017 at 09:14
oneman said...

23 February 2017 at 09:14
Omobola Adekitan said...

23 February 2017 at 09:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm


23 February 2017 at 09:17

