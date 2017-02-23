"Buhari was military Head of state for only 20 months (31st Dec 1983 - 27th August 1985) after which he was overthrown. 30 years later in 2015 he was "elected" civilian President. Again he ruled for another 20 months (29th May 2015 - 19th January 2017) fell gravely ill and went to the United Kingdom on indefinite medical leave.
Is God not trying to tell him something? Is this not the finger of God? Does the killing, locking up, humiliation and persecution of innocent souls and the sadistic destruction of the lives and families of others not come with a heavy price? The truth is that the Lord of Hosts does not lie and neither does He repent. He is faithful and true and He ALWAYS honors His word. The bottom line is this: the Lord is against Buhari and it is time for him and his evil party to go. Our country needs deliverance from the "broomstick" and "chanji" spirit of the APC and in 2019 we are not going to have an election in this nation but an exorcism. In normal countries only witches and wizards fly around on broomsticks chanting "change" but in Nigeria our APC government has dedicated our nation to them. Yet the truth is that even if they have one million warlocks, witches, dark angels, sorcerers, witchdoctors, marabouts, pagans priests and Ali Modu Sheriffs working for them together with the army, the navy, the police, the EFCC, the DSS, Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah and the Fulaniy militias and herdsmen, one way or the other, by 2019 at the latest they will leave power. God wills it and so it shall be".
Thursday, 23 February 2017
The Lord is against Buhari and it is time for him and his evil party to go- FFK
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/23/2017 08:56:00 am
11 comments:
Ahahahahahahahaha, dis man wan burst my bele wit laff 4 here
Politics politics its sure a dirty game.. We are watching to see as the drama unfolds
Glowyshoes's blog
Amen... BAM 💥 UR HEAD DEY DEA
This lunatic should stop using God's name as if he is a christian ....keep screwing igbo ladies out of wedlock....you and Buhgari i dont know who the Lord is really against ...
The Lord Is against you ffk and its time for you and your evil looters to shut up,if youyou read your scriptures well then you reckon no one can lead a nation with divine backup so go back with your gang of noisemakers with echos & rumours of war and restitute your evil deeds.
God Almighty is fully behind Pmb and very much against you.
Take a very strong note.
Many thanks.
You FFK are just a moron
Hmmmm
...merited happiness
