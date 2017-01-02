‘The Lego Batman’ Movie Set to Excite Children at the Cinemas This February

The ‘Batman Lego’ movie which will be hitting every cinema across Nigeria on Friday, February 10, 2017, will be holding an exclusive private screening tomorrow, February 2, 2017 on the mainland. Crimson Multimedia and Blue Pictures, the two leading movie distribution companies in Africa.
The distributing companies have disclosed that Pampers Private School will be storming the venue tomorrow with 40 of her students. The movie which is an American 3D computer-animated action-comedy superhero film can be viewed by all age group.
So if you are in Lagos and you are a lover of animated movies, you stand a chance to see the movie before it hits the cinemas on Friday, February 10, 2017.
All you need to do to qualify as part of the 50 people to see the movie is to follow @BluePictures16 on Twitter and @bluepicturesng on Instagram. Write a post using these hashtags #LIBRSVP #BLUEPICTURES #BATMANLEGO #CRIMSONMEDIA #BBBMEDIA.
The first 40 persons should screen grab the post and DM their real name to @bbbmediang on Twitter or @bbbmedia on Instagram and the venue for the screening will be sent to you. Guests list will be compiled from this. Goodluck!
Synopsis
The movie is centred on the city of Gotham, where Batman (Will Arnett), goes on a personal journey to find himself and learn the importance of teamwork and friendship in the hopes of saving Gotham City from a hostile takeover set by The Joker (Zach Galifianakis). The movie was produced by Warner Animation Group and directed by Chris McKay. It stars the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes.
Watch trailer below:
2 comments:
Will hv to tk my Niece and Nephews 2 see it...
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Post a Comment