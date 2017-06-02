"The heaviest caskets are those carrying children" AIT presenter, Senami Ohiomokhare loses her young son

The power couple of the African Independent Television (AIT) Emmanuel Ohiomokhare and Senami Aminah Ohiomokhare have lost their first child.
Jephthah Airenkhue died on February 4th, 2017. He was age 15. The devastated father confirmed the news in a short post published on Facebook yesterday.
"Yes, it's true. My first son Jephthah Aireankhue Ohiomokhare reached heaven on February 4, 2017. He was 15"
Senami, reporter, newscaster, producer and one of the trio presenters of Kakaaki joined AIT in June, 2001. She was also the presenter on 'our time', show business and Entertainment News.
Their colleague, Lara Wise confirmed the sad news on Facebook yesterday, February 5th. Her post below:
"Heavy.... Too heavy.. The heaviest caskets are those carrying children. Our hearts are heavy as we come to terms with the rude reality that, yes, you have transited to be with The Jesus you so glowing just spoke about, loved and served well.
Jephthah Aireankhue Ohiomokhare, son to my two friends and colleagues, Senami and Imevhbore Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, son to all of us who knew him, was a phenomenonal kid.
Strong and fervent in spirit and strong in character. A Bible school teacher, an A student and a pride to us all.
Always stifling a smile each time I pinched his biceps.
Our last dance together, Jeff - Jeff was at grandpa's burial and I apologised that I had not fulfilled my promise of getting you a T shirt, the only souvenir you wanted when next I travel.
It is painful, Jeff, that after everything, you still left.
But we are consoled by this fact... You slept in the Lord and He took you to Himself, innocent, guiless, holy and pure.... Now, you behold Him face to face... Hallelujah.
Rest, my boy!
Rest, our adorable dude and 7-star General... And you were only fifteen!!!!
We will miss you, Jeff - Jeff.
Sincere condolences to my aburo, Senami Aminah Ohiomokhare and Emmanuel Ohiomokhare...
You guys will be fine... You will be very fine.
God who allowed this to happen yesterday, will ensure you are fine everyday as He holds your hand and wall you through this senseless, confusing maze..
9 comments:
Too sad
Omg he was so young💔
Omg he was so young💔
**********************May he rest in the Lord
Accept my condolences, it is painful take heart pls.
sad! RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
so so sad.
Very painful....RIP son. May God comfort the family.
Rest In Peace.Very young boy.
Post a Comment