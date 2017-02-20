The 'Gucci Kimono' Beyonce wore to the NBA All Star Game costs 11.3 million Naira (photos)
Pregnant singer, Beyonce along with JayZ and Blue Ivy stepped out to watch the 2017 NBA All Star Game yesterday. Earlier on, we revealed the cost of Blue Ivy's Gucci dress when converted to Naira (See here).
Well, the exchange rate is now $518 to #1 and it turns out Beyonce wore a Gucci embroidered tiger print silk kimono which has a price tag of $21,945. When converted to Naira, that's 11,367,510. More photos after the cut.
