Monday, 20 February 2017

The 'Gucci Kimono' Beyonce wore to the NBA All Star Game costs 11.3 million Naira (photos)

Pregnant singer, Beyonce along with JayZ and Blue Ivy stepped out to watch the 2017 NBA All Star Game yesterday. Earlier on, we revealed the cost of Blue Ivy's Gucci dress when converted to Naira (See here).

Well, the exchange rate is now $518 to #1 and it turns out Beyonce wore a Gucci embroidered tiger print silk kimono which has a price tag of $21,945. When converted to Naira, that's 11,367,510. More photos after the cut.


obiora said...

So?

20 February 2017 at 16:44
Gideon Okorie said...

livingstone chibuike said...

Apc God won't forgiv una for messing dis country up

20 February 2017 at 16:52
dj banti said...

The tin ship o

20 February 2017 at 16:56
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Yo!😳😳😳



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

20 February 2017 at 16:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Money speaking


...merited happiness

20 February 2017 at 16:58
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Viva la Hova!
My fav people



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

20 February 2017 at 16:59
Sql 9ja said...

igboboy said...

the pant Linda wore today is okirika and she bought it at #70 at ahia ohuru market aba, from the exchange rate which is #518 for a dollar, her pant costs 0.135 dollars

20 February 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

This nonsense

20 February 2017 at 17:10

