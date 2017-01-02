The daughter of Kenyan Olympics champion, Julius Korir has been murdered in Switzerland

According to a report on Citizen TV, the perpetrator, a Swiss man who was found at the scene and arrested with no signs of resistance.
Police also discovered a knife at the scene but its yet to be revealed if it was the weapon used to commit the crime.
Confirming the demise of the 30-year-old geriatric nurse, Athletics Kenya boss, Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei said:
'This is sad and we understand Korir himself is also in the hospital and at the moment, it is a matter being dealt with security agents in both countries. We will monitor the situation and see where we can be involved in due course.
For now, we send our sincere condolences to the bereaved family,' he said.Julius Korir, who is a former Kenyan athlete won the 3.000 m steeplechase at the 1984 Summer Olympics and in 1982, he surprisingly won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
No comments:
Post a Comment