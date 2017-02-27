Oscars 2017 mix-up: "La La Land" accepts the award for best picture before "Moonlight" is announced as the actual winner.

While the "La La Land" cast was onstage hugging one another and giving their speeches, producer Jordan Horowitz made an announcement that shocked everyone. "Moonlight" had actually won.
He then held up the card that proved "Moonlight" was the winner.
Actor/director Warren Beatty, who had presented the award with Faye Dunaway, took responsibility for the mistake, explaining that he and Dunaway had been given a card with the winner for best actress -- Emma Stone for "La La Land" -- and that Dunaway had then mistakenly read that as the winning film.
"I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, 'La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you," Beatty told the crowd amid the confusion on stage. "I wasn't trying to be funny."
The Moonlight crew then came on stage to receive their award as host Jimmy Kimmel tried to lighten the mood.
La La Land led the night with six awards, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone while Moonlight took home three awards
