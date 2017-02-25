The case against charity as we know it

If resources are employed to benefit as much people as possible, will many less privileged Nigerians depend on the patronising beneficence of their compatriots for daily bread? It is not charity to plunder the public purse then in a bid to assuage the pangs of conscience, scatter a few shiny coins to the hungry crowd who know no better.
Charity is a principle, it entails foregoing avaricious personal enrichment in favor of public betterment. When you choose to construct roads rather than own private jets, to build affordable housing rather than purchase luxury overseas mansions, you are being charitable and that is the philanthropy that truly counts.
Charity is a process, much like farming, it involves tilling the land, sowing it and tending the plants as opposed to randomly scattering handfuls of seeds.
