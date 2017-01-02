LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

The best revenge is success! Story of a woman who endured her husband's randy behaviour until she secured her future

A twitter user narrated this story online. See more tweets after the cut...
 
16 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Life is good this way, you can't eat your cake and have it.
The man got served.


1 February 2017 at 17:58
OSINANL said...

Na waoh

1 February 2017 at 17:59
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Marriage is never and achievement,if you must marry take your time before you rush into hell on earth. If the marriage is not working walk out before you find yourself 6feet. Move on woman, applaudusé👏🏽 You are the real MVP👍🏽



1 February 2017 at 18:01
No more Whatsapp on Blackberry? Here's how to copy your contacts from your BB to your Android device. said...

Wisdom is profitable to direct.

1 February 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

Linda, go and see the appalling article about prostitutes spreading Hiv in Nigeria on daily mail Uk front page and the savage comments. I'm so sad, my dear country ridiculed at every point.

1 February 2017 at 18:09
Adaoshimili said...

Best revenge ever!!!

1 February 2017 at 18:11
Adaoshimili said...

Best revenge ever!!

1 February 2017 at 18:12
Sql 9ja said...

1 February 2017 at 18:15
daniel ubong said...

So what are we to do huh!pls.

1 February 2017 at 18:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

At least, she's happy now


...merited happiness

1 February 2017 at 18:21
Anonymous said...

Very true.I was very sad too to read about it this morning.I feel embarrassed as an African

1 February 2017 at 18:24
Love said...

Good for the man. Women let's support ourselves

1 February 2017 at 18:27
me said...

But she married him knowing he is randy...she had it coming but thank God sense has come into her

1 February 2017 at 18:28
soldier said...

Lesson to be learned, the man got served

1 February 2017 at 18:34
TAILOR TEE said...

My kinda woman! Every woman should brace up from "Men's World"

1 February 2017 at 18:36
Anonymous said...

This story reads like a scornful wish for the perfect poetic justice.
Its obviously exaggerated in many specifics to say the least.
While we all dream for karma to hit home when aggrieved, it doesnt always, and thats why its a fairand merciful world.
Sugar Baby, now go thee into your room, and spew forth more wishful fiction.

1 February 2017 at 18:36

Recent Posts