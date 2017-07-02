The Authority Newspapers Today February 7th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Buhari: Osinbajo, APC hold closed-door meeting - https://goo.gl/zXFccV
Bad Governance: Protesters dare police, storm major cities - https://goo.gl/L331SL
Corruption: Nigerian Stock Exchange stinks - https://goo.gl/X7OipG
Secondus, Awuse commend Wike over judicious use of public funds - https://goo.gl/Q6bxdJ
Clamour for restructuring Nigeria, targeted at Biafra – IPOB - https://goo.gl/Fxj8Hw
FG to buy new vehicles for Shagari, Obasanjo, IBB, Jonathan, others - https://goo.gl/c51gOL
NASS tackles MDAs over non-execution of constituency projects - https://goo.gl/R0yMC3
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Igwe (Prof) Lazarus Edward Nnanyelu Ekwueme - https://goo.gl/aiVZAx
I pray I will get help.After i lost my job It has not been easy for me coupled with the fact that my rent has expired for over two months and the time frame given to me by my landlord to pay or pack out is remaining four days that's why I'm here to plead for assistance please . My rent is twenty five thousand naira left . Pls I need help no amount is little as it will go a long way in paying up my rent. thank you. Francabrown13@yahoo.com
