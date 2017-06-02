LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today February 6th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Anxiety as Buhari extends medical vacation - https://goo.gl/XgKHxg
Half of world's out-of-school children in Nigeria – UBEC - https://goo.gl/TfmKXT
 
Alaigbo meets Nnamdi Kanu in prison, considers political solution - https://goo.gl/l3LGF7
Missing 3.5 million tyres: Dangote declares 285 drivers wanted - https://goo.gl/7bBDfM
New CJN: Why Buhari should respect NJC's recommendation - Senior Advocate - https://goo.gl/m4LQFt
Media war: Obiano ceases fire, Okorocha fights on - https://goo.gl/G676Q3
FC Ifeanyi Ubah humbles Rangers International 1 – 0 - https://goo.gl/aBaxnB
 Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Professor Ben Nwabueze - https://goo.gl/Z9r4JT
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:http://authorityngr.com/authorityicon?all

Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Posted by at 2/06/2017 10:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts