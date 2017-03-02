LIS

LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

The Authority Newspapers today February 2nd, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
CJN's Appointment: Leave Buhari alone - Justice Onnoghen - https://goo.gl/bQAHej
Okorocha, Obiano verbal war gets messier - https://goo.gl/NDwn5R

 
Why FG should implement 2014 Confab report - Jonathan - https://goo.gl/MMsbtP
IGP Probe: APC in fresh plot against Wike, Obuah - Rivers PDP - https://goo.gl/s4pgDq
Herdsmen's Killings: We'll defend ourselves - South-South CAN - https://goo.gl/2jIR4J
Abuja Airport Closure: FG sets up committee on passengers' safety - https://goo.gl/wbfYwJ
FCIU throws 'The Fortress' gates open against Rangers - https://goo.gl/KmgXpm
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Evangelist Liz Benson-Ameye - https://goo.gl/8ublGk
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
http://authorityngr.com/authorityicon?all
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:       

Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
Posted by at 2/03/2017 09:24:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts