Wednesday, 1 February 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today February 1st, 2017

Today's top stories: 
Defection to APC: Okorocha, Obiano fight dirty - https://goo.gl/Ei1jYm
CJN's Appointment: NASS Caucus demands confirmation of Onnoghen - https://goo.gl/rSjoC5

500 Anambra traders protest choice of President-General - https://goo.gl/7wLbf0
N/Delta Crisis: US team on fact-finding mission to Gbaramatu Kingdom - https://goo.gl/h77LC9
I'm not a religious bigot, ethnic champion - El-Rufai - https://goo.gl/z7M5xO
HURIWA decries political blackmail, alleges plot against Uduaghan - https://goo.gl/kfWLbU
Anambra 2017: Monarch advocates politics without bitterness - https://goo.gl/vfOYXe
Ibori wins another court victory, returns soon - https://goo.gl/hRwfrn
Abia Court grants bail to 5 IPOB members - https://goo.gl/DjtDwr
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Rev. Dr. Callistus Valentine Onaga, D.D - https://goo.gl/N9UmNg
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
