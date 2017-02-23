 The 5yr old girl who was attacked by dogs in Ikorodu has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

The 5yr old girl who was attacked by dogs in Ikorodu has died

Five year old Aliyah Masaku who was attacked by three dogs owned by the landlord of her residence in Ikorodu has died. Her family members say she died yesterday evening after suffering severe pains from the injuries she sustained during the attacks.

On Monday February 20th, four of the little girl's landlord's fifteen dogs broke out from their kernel and attacked her after allegedly being starved for weeks by their caregiver.

One of the dogs named Rover first attacked her, then dragged her to the back of the house before two other dogs joined in the attack. Rover has been killed by youths in the area.

Aliyah was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital where she had a surgery. She was later transferred to the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital LASUTH where she died at about 6pm yesterday.
Posted by at 2/23/2017 08:31:00 am

9 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

23 February 2017 at 08:36
merryfrancee said...

this is so so sad.. and the landlord deserve an Oscar right?.. what God will judge is way too plenty!!.. eternal rest to your holy soul!.. Amen!!1

23 February 2017 at 08:41
Hrm Paul said...

That house should be burnt down

23 February 2017 at 08:41
judith umeh said...

Aw 15 dogs is for what...na poultry? 15 dogs is equivalent to 30 humans in feedind...see how this little angel lost her life...chia rest in peace

23 February 2017 at 08:44
Anonymous said...

Oh R.I.P... How lady who went searching for cucumber found love instead

23 February 2017 at 08:54
Joan Momoh said...

RIP dear

23 February 2017 at 09:13
Freeborn Zinalima Bislam said...

That landlord should be made to pay dearly..

23 February 2017 at 09:14
JayBoss said...

The landlord should be brought to justice for murdering the poor little innocent girl!!

23 February 2017 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 February 2017 at 09:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts