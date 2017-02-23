The 5yr old girl who was attacked by dogs in Ikorodu has died

On Monday February 20th, four of the little girl's landlord's fifteen dogs broke out from their kernel and attacked her after allegedly being starved for weeks by their caregiver.
One of the dogs named Rover first attacked her, then dragged her to the back of the house before two other dogs joined in the attack. Rover has been killed by youths in the area.
Aliyah was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital where she had a surgery. She was later transferred to the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital LASUTH where she died at about 6pm yesterday.
9 comments:
Rip
this is so so sad.. and the landlord deserve an Oscar right?.. what God will judge is way too plenty!!.. eternal rest to your holy soul!.. Amen!!1
That house should be burnt down
Aw 15 dogs is for what...na poultry? 15 dogs is equivalent to 30 humans in feedind...see how this little angel lost her life...chia rest in peace
Oh R.I.P...
RIP dear
That landlord should be made to pay dearly..
The landlord should be brought to justice for murdering the poor little innocent girl!!
RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
