LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

TF? Gang member goes to a rival's funeral and slaps the dead man in his coffin (video)

My goodness! What won't you see on internet. A video was posted on snapchat showing a gang member slapping the face of the dead body of a rival at his funeral. Watch the incredible video after the cut...


Posted by at 2/01/2017 04:58:00 pm

6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Goodness! He's obviously abnormal no sane person would slap a dead body. Things people do to get buzz on social media is surprising.




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

1 February 2017 at 17:03
BONARIO NNAGS said...

I'm sure those around descended on him after he did that, coz the video ended abruptly.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 17:04
Anonymous said...

It's a funny video from an Instagram comedian. This your headline is way too exaggerated Biko.

1 February 2017 at 17:09
Anonymous said...

your problem is not my problem

1 February 2017 at 17:12
daniel ubong said...

This is akpororo now.

1 February 2017 at 17:15
Gideon Okorie said...

WHEN EVER I FEEL DOWNCAST I READ THIS VERY ARTICLE " AWESOME PIECE"

1 February 2017 at 17:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts