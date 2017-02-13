 Tessy Oliseh-Amaize looking gorgeous in Melania Trump-inspired dress | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize looking gorgeous in Melania Trump-inspired dress

Creative Director of Tesslo Concepts, Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and her hubby, Ohimai Godwin Amaize popularly known as Mr. Fix Nigeria looked suave and elegant on Sunday in attires modeled after the inauguration outfits of President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

Tessy, a University of Middlessex, United Kingdom graduate of Fashion Design said her purple-orchid dress was inspired by the baby-blue Melania Trump inauguration outfit designed by Ralph Lauren.
Her husband, Mr. Fix Nigeria complemented the sophisticated look with a traditional Igbo Isi-Agu trench coat.
“Recall that sometime last year I unveiled a collection tagged FLOTUS. So when I saw what Mrs. Trump wore to the presidential inauguration, I was inspired to recreate something along that line. It’s just me playing around with ideas”, Tessy said.
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 February 2017 at 08:56
OSINANL said...

SEEN...
BUT WHY SHE COME DRY LIKE THIS?

13 February 2017 at 09:05

