Tessy Oliseh-Amaize looking gorgeous in Melania Trump-inspired dress

Creative Director of Tesslo Concepts, Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and her hubby, Ohimai Godwin Amaize popularly known as Mr. Fix Nigeria looked suave and elegant on Sunday in attires modeled after the inauguration outfits of President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.
Tessy, a University of Middlessex, United Kingdom graduate of Fashion Design said her purple-orchid dress was inspired by the baby-blue Melania Trump inauguration outfit designed by Ralph Lauren.
“Recall that sometime last year I unveiled a collection tagged FLOTUS. So when I saw what Mrs. Trump wore to the presidential inauguration, I was inspired to recreate something along that line. It’s just me playing around with ideas”, Tessy said.
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
SEEN...
BUT WHY SHE COME DRY LIKE THIS?
