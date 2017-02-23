Teenager who dumped her 4 month old son under the bridge in Oshodi explains why she did so

Timilehin was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force after they rescued the infant baby from under the bridge.
Timilehin whose father died 9 years ago, dropped out of school in JSS II, due to poverty. She explained why she dumped the baby by saying:
“My mother sent me out because I could not identify the man who impregnated me. I had sex with different men,”.She added that despite the fact that she was homeless and lived on the streets, different men still pay to have sex with her.
She has since been transferred to the Social Welfare Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development.
linda typo error!.. who the baby of the father is... hhahahahaha!.. na so sis!!
Why do it with different men? Why do it outside marriage? We should not judge her because we were not in her shoes. Sometimes, extreme poverty, hunger and the urge to live like other people can get a woman into serious trouble. Most of these men are not worth it!
So sad a story, men this is not fair fa,what if such is don to your sister?.Cant you help without taking advantage of the poor girl?.
Haba Jama'a!!!
Anty linda,na baby of the father abi na father of the baby?.
Lol I know say na one of those oversight that can happen to every body.tnx.
