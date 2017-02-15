Teenager 'giggled and laughed' as she livestreamed her friend getting raped then shared it online

Marina Lonina, 19, filmed the rape of her then 17-year-old friend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, using the social media app Periscope.
The duo had earlier met Raymond B. Gates, 29, while they were shopping and a day after, they went to visit him in his house. While there, they drank alcohol and became inebriated after which Gates forced himself on his young victim.
The victim was said to have been clearly screaming "stop" and "no", yet the rape went on while Marina filmed it. Not only did she film her friend getting raped, she was also giggling and laughing while it went on. It was gathered that she continued to livestream the rape on Periscope because she was caught up with the likes the video was generating.
After the authorities got involved in the case, the victim, who is now 18-years-old, alleged that Marina had set up the rape and she had been too gullible at the time to see how manipulative her friend was. She also said that the incident now leaves her suffering from panic attacks.
Lonina was charged to court and initially faced 40 years in prison for charges of rape, kidnap, and sexual battery, but she pleaded not guilty to all counts. She, however, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, admitting that she failed to report the rape to police or turn over any evidence following the incident. Under a deal with the prosecutors, Marina was sentenced in Columbus Ohio to 9 months in prison.
The rapist, Gates was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape.
