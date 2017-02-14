 Tboss shares a kiss with 'fake' Big Brother Naija housemate, Jon (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Tboss shares a kiss with 'fake' Big Brother Naija housemate, Jon (video)

Tboss this morning kissed fake housemate Jon, who Big Brother brought into the house in other to shake things up. Before Miyonse's eviction, Tboss used to be cozy with him but has obviously moved on. Her kiss with Jon has prompted people to conclude that fair younger guys are her type.

Meanwhile, in celebration of Valentine, the male housemates made breakfast in bed for the ladies and also gave them flowers. See the videos after the cut.





Posted by at 2/14/2017 02:06:00 pm

6 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

WHAT SHE HAS ALWAYS ANTICIPATED... SPOIL BRAT BUT I STILL LOVE YOU TBOOS

14 February 2017 at 14:08
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR THEM...
I AM NOT A FAN

14 February 2017 at 14:18
Blessing Pulife said...

Ok oh good for them

14 February 2017 at 14:39
buzzer said...

Adult movie

14 February 2017 at 14:53
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

she like them young and fair in complexion. lol. the game is real anything for 25m. i still like her thou.

14 February 2017 at 15:03
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

she like them young and fair in complexion. lol. the game is real anything for 25m. i still like her thou.

14 February 2017 at 15:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts