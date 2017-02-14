Tboss shares a kiss with 'fake' Big Brother Naija housemate, Jon (video)

Meanwhile, in celebration of Valentine, the male housemates made breakfast in bed for the ladies and also gave them flowers. See the videos after the cut.
Happy Valentine's Day @Miyonsea! Pls dis shouldn't make u cry but stronger...😋 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/sOS1XkcJ37— Rayberry(Akwa Ibom) (@Rayberry_NIG) February 14, 2017
I captured it for those who might not be awake yet. So.... Romantic!! Happy Vals day!! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6NXRPU12AW— ZZETTA (@lordesszzetta) February 14, 2017
Awww! so romantic RT @BBNaija: The ladies are made to feel special by the guys in the House #BBValentines #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/xBW0ijeZFa— #OdinakaGod (@iamOdino) February 14, 2017
6 comments:
WHAT SHE HAS ALWAYS ANTICIPATED... SPOIL BRAT BUT I STILL LOVE YOU TBOOS
GOOD FOR THEM...
I AM NOT A FAN
Ok oh good for them
Adult movie
she like them young and fair in complexion. lol. the game is real anything for 25m. i still like her thou.
she like them young and fair in complexion. lol. the game is real anything for 25m. i still like her thou.
Post a Comment