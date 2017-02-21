 Taxi driver found dead without head and his private part (Graphic Photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Taxi driver found dead without head and his private part (Graphic Photo)

A Malawian taxi driver was on Saturday, February 18, 2017, found dead at the Chipangano forest in Emvuyeni Ekwendeni, Mzimba district with his head and penis missing. According to Mzuzu Police spokesperson, Cecilia Mfune, she said the body of the 34-year-old man identified as Emanuel Harawa, was found without his head and private part in the early morning hours by Teleza Gzambo.
'Gzambo was on her way to MASAF piece work at emvuyeni, upon reaching Chipangano forest she saw a lot of blood on the way and then followed the blood stains inside the forest,' said Mfune. 
'She found the dead body just close to the path lying in cold blood with a removed head and scrotum,' she added.

Mfune said the Police arrived at the crime scene together with medical personnel immediately after receiving the report. According to the medical personnel, the probable cause of death was excessive bleeding due to the decapitation of the head and private parts with a sharp object.
The culprits, who are yet to be identified were said to have made away with the deceased vehicle, a grey Toyota vitz with registration number LL5279. Source: Nyasa Times
