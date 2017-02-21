Taxi driver found dead without head and his private part (Graphic Photo)

'Gzambo was on her way to MASAF piece work at emvuyeni, upon reaching Chipangano forest she saw a lot of blood on the way and then followed the blood stains inside the forest,' said Mfune.
'She found the dead body just close to the path lying in cold blood with a removed head and scrotum,' she added.
Mfune said the Police arrived at the crime scene together with medical personnel immediately after receiving the report. According to the medical personnel, the probable cause of death was excessive bleeding due to the decapitation of the head and private parts with a sharp object.
The culprits, who are yet to be identified were said to have made away with the deceased vehicle, a grey Toyota vitz with registration number LL5279. Source: Nyasa Times
No comments:
Post a Comment