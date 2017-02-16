Tanker fails brake and slams into religious parade, killing two (video)

Two people were killed and three injured when an oil tanker lost control and ploughed into villagers who were celebrating their ancestors with a parade in Guangdong, China on February 13th. The villagers who were from nearby Meizhou were by one side of the road, dancing to the beat of a drum when the large vehicle began heading straight for the people.
As it got closer, the driver honked several times to alert the paraders but the truck was speeding and not everyone was able to get out of the road in time.The trailer smashed into their midst, raising dust as it sped and crushed paradeRs beneath its wheels before it finally veered off the road and stopped.
See the harrowing video below;
