Take a look at the skeletons of 2 Christian Saints encrusted with jewels for hundreds of years (Photos)

The two skeletons, encrusted with jewels and draped with garments of glittering gold appears to be the remains of Saint Hyacinth of Caesarea and Saint Clemens.
They have been preserved as sacred full-body Christian relics for hundreds of years, encased in ornate glass cases at the Furstenfeld Abbey, an elaborate Bavarian church close to Munich, Germany.
St. Hyacinth who was a Roman martyr, is said to have been tortured and starved to death in 108 AD at the age of 12, only for being Christian.
While St. Clemens is thought to have died in 95 AD in Rome. He was beheaded.
