Swedish politician proposes paid sex breaks for workers

'There are studies that show sex is healthy'.According to him, couples do not spend enough time with each other in today’s society, so he proposed workers should be given time off during the day to get intimate with their lovers.
He noted there was no way to verify that employees do not use their hour for other purposes than spending time with their partners or spouses.
'You can’t guarantee that a worker doesn’t go out for a walk instead,' adding that employers needed to trust their employees.
Muskos said he 'saw no reason' why the motion wouldn’t pass.
A study by Coe-Rexecode, an economic research institute, revealed that after the Finns and the French, Swedish full-time employees worked the least in Europe with only 1,685 hours on average in 2015.
While Brits worked an average of 1,900 hours and Germans 1,847 hours in 2015.
