Suspected herdsmen kill eight in Zamfara state

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed eight persons in Zamfara State. According to reports, the deceased persons were ambushed by the herdsmen while they were on their way for a reconciliatory meeting following a clash between the herdsmen and members of Tsafe community in Rukumawa Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.
The district head of Tsafe village had instructed the deceased persons to meet with the herdsmen to resolve their differences but as they were on their way for the meeting, they were ambushed and killed.
The State Police Commissioner Shaba Alkali, confirmed the incident.
No comments:
Post a Comment