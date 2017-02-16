Suspected Boko Haram terrorist brothers arrested for abducting and killing 10-year-old boy

According to Nigeria Politics, the brothers, Adam Bakura and Modu Bakura, confessed to kidnapping 10-year-old Baa Goni Maina on January 14th after he was tricked into following them from his street to a river bank.
The brothers demanded N10 million ransom from the boy's family, but the boy's father said he could only raise N500,000. When their demand was not met, they killed their victim, with Adam stabbing him in the stomach several times because, according to him, the boy knew him and could report him to the authorities if released. Afterward, they dumped the corpse at the Gwange graveyard.
Security operatives of the Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, with help from the Technical Intelligence Unit, TIU, tracked the brothers and arrested Modu and after being questioned, he revealed his brother's location, leading to Adam's arrest.
