Support Nigeria’s future champions training with olympic medallists for Tokyo 2020!

How would you like to support the Athletes who could represent and win medals for Nigeria at the next Olympics in 2020 and beyond? Over the last 2 years, Making of Champions, a Sports Media & Management Company, has traversed the nation to find Nigeria’s best teenage sprinters that could be trained to become future Olympic Champions.
Watch the video to find out how these talented Athletes were discovered and are being trained by Olympic Medallists right here in Nigeria! Learn how you can be part of Nigeria's Athletics revolution by helping to fund the first Scholarship of its kind, to send Student–Athletes to University in Nigeria while training them for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. You’ll also receive awesome Making of Champions & Top Sprinter Rewards for donating to the cause!
You can support this movement by donating to the #MakeChamps GoFundMe Campaign TODAY: http://bit.ly/MakeChamps
(If you’d like to contribute to this campaign in Naira, you can do so directly, kindly send an email to management@makingofchamps.com with your account name & amount given, so that your Rewards can be redeemed for the amount you’ve donated!)
This Student–Athlete Scholarship has the potential to transform the sporting landscape in Nigeria. Whatever you can give will help make the Scholarship a reality for as many Athletes in Nigeria as possible – let’s #MakeChamps!
