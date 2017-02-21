Super Eagles to face Senegal and Burkina Faso next month in London - NFF confirms

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2017 AFCON and will use this two games in the FIFA international free window next month to prepare for the next AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.
Nigeria's senior male football team will take on Senegal on March 23 in London, and will face Burkina Faso on the 27th of March.
.“The Super Eagles will play Senegal on March 23 and Burkina Faso on March 27,”
“Both friendly matches will take place in London and the NFF are expected to reveal more details.' Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye told Goal.
"The invitation of players and coaches' programmes for the friendlies have been sorted out and will be announced soon by the NFF too.
"We believe the game will offer the team [Super Eagles] quality competition that will put them in good shape ahead of our qualifiers.''
Gernot Rohr's men sit on top of their 2018 World Cup qualification group with 6 points from two games.
