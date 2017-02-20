 Sudanese journalist faces death sentence over condom article | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Sudanese journalist faces death sentence over condom article

A female Sudanese journalist has gotten herself into trouble over her article on condom use. According to The East Africa report, Ms Shamail Alnour is being accused of apostasy for her article on the use of condom as a protection against the HIV/Aids scourge.
Her article had explained how condoms could help stem the rising cases of HIV/Aids infections in the predominantly Muslim state. An article which prompted strong reactions and criticism from several of her compatriots who felt that it went against the Islamic values.

Radical Islamic leader Mohamed Ali Algizoli has accused Ms Alnour of apostasy and has called on the authorities to prosecute her for the crime, which is punishable by a death sentence in Sudan.
Although, journalist groups and the opposition have reportedly thrown their weight behind Ms Alnour by organising solidarity campaigns.
