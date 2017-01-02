"Good people doesn't last, i still can't believe you are gone my Queen baby girl "Vera. My heart bleeds, it has been so heavy and difficult to believe we have lost you. After all our stress just for you to have a glamorous traditional marriage on 22nd Dec 2016, it was a huge success, then after, on the 11th Jan 2017, you delivered safely and our joy was cut short few hours later. Little did we know DAT death was knocking while you was complaining of severe pains where dey injected you during labour few hours after you have put to bed, just like that it becomes reality. OMG...your poor mum, your siblings and loved ones has been in tears, death why??? It hurts but we can't question God. Myself and my family will miss you, we love you Tochi but God love you most. May your departed soul rest in peace, in the bosom of the Almighty God. Adieu my Queen baby girl...."
Wednesday, 1 February 2017
Stunning 23 year old lady who got married in December dies few hours after giving birth
"Good people doesn't last, i still can't believe you are gone my Queen baby girl "Vera. My heart bleeds, it has been so heavy and difficult to believe we have lost you. After all our stress just for you to have a glamorous traditional marriage on 22nd Dec 2016, it was a huge success, then after, on the 11th Jan 2017, you delivered safely and our joy was cut short few hours later. Little did we know DAT death was knocking while you was complaining of severe pains where dey injected you during labour few hours after you have put to bed, just like that it becomes reality. OMG...your poor mum, your siblings and loved ones has been in tears, death why??? It hurts but we can't question God. Myself and my family will miss you, we love you Tochi but God love you most. May your departed soul rest in peace, in the bosom of the Almighty God. Adieu my Queen baby girl...."
9 comments:
What a painful exit.
May her soul rest in peace.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
OMG!!!! Oh death. Rip beautiful woman
RIP to her
So sad! May her soul rip.
Rip dearie
RIP dearand May God console your family
Sad
Hmmm RIP dear
And the rest if you like run after Malaysian guys. What a loss
So bad and sad, 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
