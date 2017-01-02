LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Stunning 23 year old lady who got married in December dies few hours after giving birth

Tochi Vera Ekezie, a 23 year-old corps member who did her traditional marriage on 22nd December, 2016 died few hours after giving birth. According to her friend, Nikiru who shared the story on Facebook, the lady of complained of severe pain after she was injected during labour. She later died. Quite sad! May her soul rest in peace, amen. Read what Nkiru wrote and see more photos after the cut...




"Good people doesn't last, i still can't believe you are gone my Queen baby girl "Vera. My heart bleeds, it has been so heavy and difficult to believe we have lost you. After all our stress just for you to have a glamorous traditional marriage on 22nd Dec 2016, it was a huge success, then after, on the 11th Jan 2017, you delivered safely and our joy was cut short few hours later. Little did we know DAT death was knocking while you was complaining of severe pains where dey injected you during labour few hours after you have put to bed, just like that it becomes reality. OMG...your poor mum, your siblings and loved ones has been in tears, death why??? It hurts but we can't question God. Myself and my family will miss you, we love you Tochi but God love you most. May your departed soul rest in peace, in the bosom of the Almighty God. Adieu my Queen baby girl...."
BONARIO NNAGS said...

What a painful exit.
May her soul rest in peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 17:42
Tesh peters said...

OMG!!!! Oh death. Rip beautiful woman

1 February 2017 at 17:52
OSINANL said...

RIP to her

1 February 2017 at 18:04
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

So sad! May her soul rip.

1 February 2017 at 18:16
Ekechi Jenny said...

Rip dearie

1 February 2017 at 18:17
Amaka Doris said...

RIP dearand May God console your family

1 February 2017 at 18:26
Anonymous said...

Sad

1 February 2017 at 18:33
EROTIX EMPIRE said...

Hmmm RIP dear
And the rest if you like run after Malaysian guys. What a loss

1 February 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

So bad and sad, 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

1 February 2017 at 18:41

