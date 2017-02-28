 Study, work and live in Australia, Canada, UAE, UK and USA | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Study, work and live in Australia, Canada, UAE, UK and USA

It is time to fulfill your educational dreams! Simply attend the PFL Education Expo between 6th and 11th March, 2017 and stand a chance to get up to 2 years post-study VISA
Take this opportunity to meet with representatives of renowned universities from Australia, Canada, USA UK and UAE for;
• Career advice
• Obtaining student VISA with ease

Port Harcourt
Presidential Hotel
Date- 6th March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Abuja
Transcorp Hilton
Date- 8th March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Victoria Island
Eko Hotel & Suites
Date- 10th March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

Ikeja
Nelo’s Place (Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Ikeja)
Date- 611h March, 2017
Time- 10am- 5pm

To register for free, please click:https://goo.gl/81eVRU; provide your details and kindly indicate your preferred location for attendance.

Please come along with copies of your credentials for on spot admission

ADMISSION IS FREE

For more information visit:
www.preparationforlife.com
09094031431
