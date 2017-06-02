Study at the University of Salford, Manchester. One of the most International Universities in the World.

Meet with a University Representative in Lagos.
The University of Salford is a centre for innovation and originality.
Welcome to University of Salford located in Manchester, one of Europe’s most exciting cities with over 18,000 students.
With £650 million invested in a campus regeneration scheme and having excellent industry partnerships, University of Salford offers the best Scholarships in the UK, up to £5000 which is awarded on merit basis. An exciting experience awaits you.
OUR COURSES INCLUDE:
UNDER GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE:
International Journalism
Accounting and Finance
Quantity Surveying
Real Estate and Property Management
Gas Engineering and Management
Public Health
Nursing
Nursing Theory (Top Up)
Midwifery
International Business
Computing and many more….
FOR ON THE SPOT APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION AND ENQUIRIES MEET THE UNIVERSITY OF SALFORD DELEGATE.
DATE: 7TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017
TIME: 9:30am – 12pm
VENUE: BRITISH CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION (BCIE OFFICE)
VALLEY VIEW PLAZA (3rd Floor),
99 OPEBI ROAD, IKEJA LAGOS
Applications nationwide are ongoing for September 2017 Academic session! Click below to register your interest:
https://salforduk.typeform.com/to/siYhcm
CONTACT:
University of Salford In-Country Representative
Mob: +234(0)81-322-828-53
Email: l.attah2@salford.ac.uk
IKEJA OFFICE: 01-324-7600, 01-342-7602, MOB: 0802-337-9290
