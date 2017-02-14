Study at Birmingham City University International College

As an affiliate college, BCUIC offers students a unique study environment with support from a team of highly experienced academic teaching staff.
We are committed to giving you all the support you need as an international student to successfully progress to your chosen degree.
Birmingham City University is a great higher education institution that offers a vibrant and diverse learning community that is supported by world-class research. The employability rate among graduates is one of the highest in the UK higher education sector.
Birmingham City, the UK’s second largest city with over 1million people, is a wonderful place to live and study.
With three flexible entry systems per year, BCUIC is willing to maximise your University experience by offering three intakes in January, May/June and September each year for most pathway options and we’re accepting applications now!
Foundations available
• Accounting, Economics and Finance
• Architecture
• Art and Design
• Built Environment
• Business
• Computing Networking and Games Technology
• Education
• Engineering
• Fashion Design and Promotion
• Film and Technology
• Health Science
• Jewellery
• Law
• Marketing
• Media
• Sports Science
Pre-masters available
• Architecture
• Art
• Art Management
• Built Environment
• Business
• Computing
• Design
• Engineering Management
• Fashion
• Jewellery
• Law
• Media
So come and talk with Rob Carter and get a better idea about what your study options are, visa guidance and ask your questions. Rob will give you all of the information you need and even assess you if you bring your docs with you.
To find out more and register to meet Rob Carter click here https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/YV6Fmw
Date: Friday 17th February
Time: 12.30pm – 1.30pm
BCIE Ikeja
Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos.
Date: Wednesday 15th February
Time: 11.30am – 1pm
BCIE Abuja
24B Djibouti Crescent, off Freetown Street
Behind Rockview Hotel,
the 5th House after Zartech
Wuse 2, Abuja.
Tel: 013427608 Mobs: 07087773049
Email: navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
Tel: 07062113306 Mob: 08167890901 Email: navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk
